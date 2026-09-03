Carney set to announce ‘historic investment’ in Canadian manufacturing

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with members of the media as he arrives at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2026 4:14 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2026 5:13 am.

THUNDER BAY — Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to northern Ontario today for an announcement regarding Canadian manufacturing.

Carney’s itinerary says he’ll make the announcement in Thunder Bay and that it will involve a “historic investment” in the sector.

It also says he’ll later tour a wildfire management centre and meet with crew members.

The announcement comes amidst an escalating trade war with the United States, with Canada set to impose retaliatory tariffs on a range of American goods next week after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new levies on Canada.

Carney has said that during failed trade talks in Washington last month, U.S. negotiators pushed for concessions that would have wiped out key Canadian sectors such as the automotive industry.

Union and industry leaders have urged Ottawa not to rush back to the table with the U.S., saying the federal government should wait for a deal that makes manufacturing in Canada sustainable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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