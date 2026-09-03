‘Thank God we don’t have the media’: Ford’s off-the-cuff remark raises questions

An off-the-cuff remark by the premier is raising questions about public accountability.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford held a press conference rewarding Mississauga with up to $401 million for reducing housing development charges. The announcement was held without informing reporters.

“Thank God we don’t have the media. No questions, no answers, we’re good to go,” Ford said at the end of the announcement, which was streamed on the provincial government’s YouTube channel.

When asked why the media was not invited to the announcement, a spokesperson for the premier’s office told CityNews: “Like every government, we communicate different project milestones to the public and to partners in different ways, this includes through formal announcements, photo ops and through social media.”

This summer, Ford has been criticized by opposition parties for holding several announcements without inviting the press to ask questions.

Transparency and accountability

Dennis Pilon, a professor specializing in politics at York University, says not having the press attend an availability by the premier should concern everybody who’s concerned about transparency and accountability of government.

“This isn’t a new thing. I think we’re seeing, particularly from parties on the centre-right, that they think they can do a kind of end-run around the media, that they don’t need them. That they can reach out to their public directly, through things like social media, and dispense with more critical audiences,” he said.

Pilon adds this is also an attempt to control the narrative and what can be asked.

“In a way it started with Trump and his behaviour with the press squad, breaking with some of the traditions that have been held, singling people out for questions, and the fact that he’s kind of gotten away with it has now empowered a lot of other right-of-centre politicians to say, ‘Well, we can do the same.'”

Thousands of Ontarians head to the polls in by-elections on Thursday, while still more residents are cleaning up after severe storms the ripped through the province. However, reporters were not able to ask Ford about those subjects during his availability.

In a post on social media, the premier did address the storm damage, stating the province is in close contact with impacted municipalities as they assess the damage and begin cleanup.

“We stand ready to help whatever is needed,” he wrote.

Quintin Bignell and Jessica Bruno contributed to this story