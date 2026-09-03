Fox News parts ways with longtime host Maria Bartiromo

Fox News Media announced Thursday that its host, Maria Bartiromo, is no longer with the company after more than 12 years.

“We thank Maria for her work,” a statement read, “and wish her all the best on her next chapter.”

The statement did not specify the reasons for the separation.

Bartiromo hosted “Mornings with Maria” that aired on Fox Business Network, the last episode of which aired Thursday morning, as well as “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.”

The Associated Press