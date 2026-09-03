Global Affairs working to collect DNA from families of missing Canadians in Nepal

Residents pull the steel wire of a newly installed zipline to help people commute across the Trishuli river in the aftermath of flash floods at Bidur in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press Staff

Posted September 3, 2026 2:44 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2026 3:54 pm.

OTTAWA — Federal government officials said Global Affairs Canada is working to collect DNA from the families of Canadians still missing in Nepal and China after a flash flood ripped through the border region last week.

Senior government officials, briefing reporters on background, said they are starting to collect the samples from the families of 29 people still considered missing, with assistance from the RCMP and police forces in Nepal and China.

The flooding on Aug. 26 killed more than 1,100 people and left roughly 4,400 missing after a glacier collapsed in the Himalayan border region between Nepal and China.

In Kathmandu, police have buried dozens of unidentified bodies in trenches because there are too many to keep or identify individually.

One Canadian was found safe, while the remaining 29 are believed to have been in the region where the flash flood occurred.

The Nepal Tourism Board reported on Sept. 1 that more than 580 foreign nationals and tourists were still unaccounted for, while another 330 had been rescued.

Federal officials said the situation is changing by the day and they continue to work with local authorities and the families of the missing.

Global Affairs has 10 officials in Kathmandu and has established points of contact with the families of the missing Canadians.

Search, recovery and identification efforts are being led by Nepali and Chinese authorities and Canada has offered assistance, the federal officials said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

— With files from Ian Bickis in Winnipeg

The Canadian Press Staff

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