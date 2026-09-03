In photos and video: Powerful storm rips through southern Ontario

An intense storm ripped through southern Ontario on Wednesday, bringing with it damaging winds, torrential rainfall, large hail and the risk of a tornado in some parts of the region.

Flooding, downed trees and power outages followed. Drivers were left stranded on streets that were under water and thousands who hunkered down indoors were left in the dark.

CityNews viewers and readers from across the GTA sent in what they saw and experienced during the deluge.

Click through the gallery below to see the impact of the storm in different parts of the region.

WATCH BELOW: Video submitted by CityNews viewers and readers from across the GTA.