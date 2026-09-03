In photos and video: Powerful storm rips through southern Ontario

An aerial view of the DVP taken by a drone camera after the storm on Sep. 2, 2026. Submitted by Jonathan Careless, DVP

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 3, 2026 12:25 pm.

An intense storm ripped through southern Ontario on Wednesday, bringing with it damaging winds, torrential rainfall, large hail and the risk of a tornado in some parts of the region.

Flooding, downed trees and power outages followed. Drivers were left stranded on streets that were under water and thousands who hunkered down indoors were left in the dark.

CityNews viewers and readers from across the GTA sent in what they saw and experienced during the deluge.

Click through the gallery below to see the impact of the storm in different parts of the region.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress

Submitted by Sebastian Luciano, Coxwell Avenue
Patricia McNeill - Kingston rd and dundas

Submitted by Patricia McNeill, Kingston Road and Dundas Street
Submitted by Jonathan Careless, DVP

Submitted by Jonathan Careless, DVP
Submitted by Jonathan Careless, DVP

Submitted by Jonathan Careless, DVP
Carli Festas - Dufferin and lawrence

Submitted by Carli Festas, Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Tree down on Mrtyle Avenue

Tree down on Mrtyle Avenue in the east end of Toronto. CITYNEWS/Brandon Choghri
Trees down in the east end of Toronto

Trees down in the east end of Toronto following a storm on Sep. 2, 2026. CITYNEWS
A tree falls on a car in Springdale Boulevard in Toronto

A tree falls on a car in Springdale Boulevard in Toronto. CITYNEWS/Brandon Choghri

WATCH BELOW: Video submitted by CityNews viewers and readers from across the GTA.

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