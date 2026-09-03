Irving Oil CEO Jeff Matthews to retire in November, new CEO to be announced

A sign for an Irving gas station in New Brunswick on Monday, May 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2026 6:11 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2026 6:19 pm.

SAINT JOHN — Irving Oil says CEO Jeff Matthews will retire from the company on Nov. 1.

The company says its board of directors has completed a search for its next CEO, which will be announced at a later date.

Matthews was appointed president and CEO in January of last year after it completed a strategic review that had begun in 2023.

Matthews has been with Irving Oil for 32 years, previously holding other positions including chief business development officer and chief financial officer.

Maureen Kempston-Darkes, the lead director of Irving Oil’s board of directors, says in a news release that Matthews’ leadership has positioned the company for success.

Last January, the New Brunswick-based energy company confirmed that it will remain privately held after it completed its strategic review.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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