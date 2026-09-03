Lisa LaFlamme says Gloria Steinem’s legacy is about the power of using your voice

Journalist Lisa LaFlamme at the Night for Rights gala, organized by Journalists for Human Rights in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima Eduardo Lima

By Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2026 4:28 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2026 6:09 pm.

Lisa LaFlamme has long been inspired by the work of feminist activist, author and journalist Gloria Steinem.

Throughout her career in media, the veteran journalist has tried to continue work in advancing equality throughout her life, especially for women working in journalism.

“I was a student of Gloria Steinem,” said LaFlamme about the renowned feminist who died Wednesday in New York City at the age of 92.

“In my life now, I can try to impart some of that to younger women and obviously as a journalist, specifically women journalists. So, I definitely feel she has inspired me to continue the work that has always been important to me,” LaFlamme said.

When LaFlamme heard of Steinem’s death on Thursday morning, she said she was struck by her “overwhelming legacy.”

“We have a lot to thank her for, for spearheading a movement in the ’60s and ’70s and being incredibly cool while she did it. And she never stopped,” LaFlamme said.

Since news of Steinem’s death, tributes to Steinem have come from celebrities, politicians and journalists including Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Lena Dunham.

In a statement, Mitzie Hunter, the president and CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation, said, “Gloria Steinem was a defining voice in the movement for gender equality and helped challenge ideas about women’s roles, rights, and opportunities. Her influence reached beyond the United States, inspiring generations of advocates in Canada and around the world.”

Hunter said Steinem’s passing “is a moment to recognize both the extraordinary progress that feminist movements have achieved and the work that continues today to advance equality, safety and opportunity for women, girls, and gender-diverse people.”

LaFlamme was among those remembering the American activist on her social media. The former CTV National News anchor said she has a childhood memory of reading through the pages of Ms. Magazine, the feminist publication Steinem co-founded in 1972.

“I remember literally women burning their bras pictures in that magazine,” the 62-year-old said, while adding that the stories within showed women the power of using their voices.

“We each have the power and especially for young women, your voice is the most powerful tool you own,” LaFlamme said.

What most stood out to LaFlamme about Steinem was that she helped people understand that women’s issues are human issues.

“Gloria Steinem has always been there in the background for me. And I’m grateful for what she did in her life. And I do see that we, as women, have to keep up the work she did, especially now that we do see backsliding (of women’s rights).”

For LaFlamme, she does that through her work with the organization Journalists for Human Rights. She said she has travelled to places such as Nigeria and worked to empower young women in journalism.

Steinem, who had been in declining health, died at her home in New York City, according to a post on her social media page. She had recently completed a memoir, to be released this fall.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

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