Man, 80, charged in alleged harassment of young girls in Keswick

Photo of Charles Blair, who is facing several charges in connection with alleged harassment of young girls near Barrie. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 3, 2026 1:01 pm.

An 80-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly harassing a group of young females in a community near Barrie.

Police in York Region say between Aug. 10 and Sept. 1, a man approached a group of young girls in Keswick and “made inappropriate verbal comments, including sexual remarks about their appearance.”

Investigators say in one incident, the man followed the youths to their homes and remained outside.

Police have charged Charles Blair with six counts of criminal harassment.

Investigators have released his photo as they believe there may be additional victims and incidents that have not yet been reported. In the previous incidents, they say Blair was seen driving a white Lincoln sport utility vehicle.

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