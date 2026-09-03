NDP’s Fatima Shaban wins Scarborough Southwest byelection

New Democrat Fatima Shaban has won the Ontario provincial byelection race in the riding of Scarborough Southwest.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles congratulated Shaban at a watch party in Scarborough Southwest on Thursday night alongside fellow NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam.

“They were coming after this seat hard,” Stiles told supporters. “The richest people, the most power people, they threw everything at this community.”

“This community said ‘we will not be bought,'” she added. “The more they got to know Fatima, the more they loved her.”

Congratulations, Fatima.



Thank you, Scarborough Southwest, for putting your trust in her. You have one of the hardest-working people I know heading to Queen's Park to fight for you, and I could not be prouder to welcome her to our team. https://t.co/e0sAilVHIo — Marit Stiles (@MaritStiles) September 4, 2026

Shaban took the stage following Stile’s speech.

“I can’t imagine living anywhere else other than Scarborough Southwest,” she said. “This is the community that’s helping me to raise my kids, it’s where I grew up and I’m going to fight like hell to make sure we get our fair share.”

“We knocked on 177,000 doors!” she added. “We ran a campaign that we can be proud of with absolute positivity. We fought like we can’t lose and this is how we’re going to fight in the next general election!”

Shaban defeated Liberal candidate Ahsanul Hafiz and PC candidate Noor Tarun.

The NDP lost two other byelections on Thursday night to the Progressive Conservatives in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek and York-Simcoe.