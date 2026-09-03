PC’s Jeff Beattie wins Hamilton East-Stoney Creek race
Posted September 3, 2026 9:42 pm.
Last Updated September 3, 2026 11:03 pm.
Progressive Conservative Jeff Beattie has won the Ontario provincial byelection in the riding of Hamilton East–Stoney Creek.
Beattie — a former city councillor and school board trustee for Hamilton — spoke alongside the premier Thursday night, calling his victory “an honour of a lifetime.”
“It’s been an incredible privilege as city councillor and I’m looking forward to taking all the connections, the networks, the knowledge base that I’ve accumulated — I call it my tool box — and be able to do more with a team Hamilton approach, get more done for our community with the premier,” Beattie said.
“The premier was very very supportive,” Beattie said of his campaign, noting that friends and family viewed it as an opportunity “to do more in a bigger way.”
“Somebody like Premier Ford is really best suited as the champion of Ontario and I want to be the champion of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in that same way,” he added.
Beattie defeated NDP candidate Monique Taylor and Liberal candidate Heino Doessing.