PC’s Jeff Beattie wins Hamilton East-Stoney Creek race

Progressive Conservative Jeff Beattie has won the Ontario provincial byelection in the riding of Hamilton East–Stoney Creek.

Beattie — a former city councillor and school board trustee for Hamilton — spoke alongside the premier Thursday night, calling his victory “an honour of a lifetime.”

“It’s been an incredible privilege as city councillor and I’m looking forward to taking all the connections, the networks, the knowledge base that I’ve accumulated — I call it my tool box — and be able to do more with a team Hamilton approach, get more done for our community with the premier,” Beattie said.

Congratulations to the newest members of our Ontario PC team, Susan Lahey and @votejeffbeattie. Voters have backed a team that will stand up to tariffs, protect our workers and invest in the services and infrastructure that Ontario families are counting on.



I also want to… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 4, 2026

“The premier was very very supportive,” Beattie said of his campaign, noting that friends and family viewed it as an opportunity “to do more in a bigger way.”

“Somebody like Premier Ford is really best suited as the champion of Ontario and I want to be the champion of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek in that same way,” he added.

Beattie defeated NDP candidate Monique Taylor and Liberal candidate Heino Doessing.