Progressive Conservatives, NDP hold on to their seats in Ontario byelections

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives and the Opposition New Democrats have held on to their seats in provincial byelections held today.

Progressive Conservative Jeff Beattie won the riding of Hamilton East–Stoney Creek. Meanwhile, fellow conservative Susan Lahey won the riding of York-Simcoe.

Speaking to reporters in Hamilton on Thursday night, Premier Doug Ford thanked all parties and candidates in “a hard fought campaign.”

Ford said he has respect for anyone who “puts their name in the hat” to run for public office.

Ford then thanked Beattie in his winning campaign calling him a “relentless worker” and “a great person.”

Congratulations to the newest members of our Ontario PC team, Susan Lahey and @votejeffbeattie. Voters have backed a team that will stand up to tariffs, protect our workers and invest in the services and infrastructure that Ontario families are counting on.



I also want to… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 4, 2026

Beattie — a former city councillor for Hamilton — spoke alongside the premier, calling it “an honour of a lifetime.”

“It’s been an incredible privilege as city councillor and I’m looking forward to taking all the connections, the networks, the knowledge base that I’ve accumulated — I call it my tool box — and be able to do more with a team Hamilton approach, get more done for our community with the premier,” Beattie said.

Meanwhile, in the Scarborough Southwest riding New Democrat Fatima Shaban won the race.

She took the stage at a watch party in her riding telling supporters, “I can’t imagine living anywhere else other than Scarborough Southwest.“

“This is the community that’s helping me to raise my kids, it’s where I grew up and I’m going to fight like hell to make sure we get our fair share,” she said.

Congratulations, Fatima.



Thank you, Scarborough Southwest, for putting your trust in her. You have one of the hardest-working people I know heading to Queen's Park to fight for you, and I could not be prouder to welcome her to our team. https://t.co/e0sAilVHIo — Marit Stiles (@MaritStiles) September 4, 2026

Candidates say long-standing provincial concerns such as health care, education and affordability came up often as they knocked on doors.

But voters are also concerned about the trade war with the United States.

CityNews’ Denio Lourenco contributed to this report.