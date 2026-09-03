TD Bank COO departing after less than one year in the job in latest executive shakeup

TORONTO — TD Bank Group’s chief operating officer, Taylan Turan, is leaving the Toronto-based lender after less than one year in the job.

TD did not provide a reason for the departure, nor specify who would be assuming COO responsibilities.

Turan joined TD Bank on Sept. 29 last year, taking on the COO role and reporting to CEO Raymond Chun.

Before that, he served as global CEO of retail banking at HSBC and has held other positions at Barclays and Citigroup.

His departure was announced alongside other senior leadership appointments effective Sept. 4, including that Renu Gupta is being appointed chief strategy and commercial officer.

The changes are the latest executive shakeup under Chun, who took on the top job after TD was fined more than US$3 billion by U.S. regulators in 2024 for anti-money laundering failures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press