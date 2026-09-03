Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Fireworks explode at the stadium where K-pop band BTS is performing for their World Tour Arirang in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 3, 2026 5:59 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2026 6:29 pm.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $12,725,298 69,752 $182.44
2 Karol G $9,354,667 43,225 $216.42
3 System Of A Down $8,634,352 61,274 $140.91
4 Chris Brown / Usher $7,671,067 43,166 $177.71
5 Luke Combs $7,655,666 60,038 $127.51
6 Noah Kahan $6,939,184 41,896 $165.63
7 Bad Bunny $6,661,603 52,479 $126.94
8 Fuerza Regida $5,912,932 40,970 $144.32
9 Take That $5,854,112 44,790 $130.70
10 Pitbull $3,756,735 35,897 $104.65
11 Max Pezzali $3,653,332 46,795 $78.07
12 Bon Jovi $3,489,821 14,006 $249.16
13 Chris Stapleton $3,423,427 25,796 $132.71
14 Kenny Chesney $3,153,540 15,989 $197.23
15 Rush $2,857,235 11,836 $241.40
16 Backstreet Boys $2,765,898 16,656 $166.05
17 Ariana Grande $2,520,334 14,817 $170.09
18 Rüfüs Du Sol $2,511,636 23,369 $107.48
19 ENHYPEN $2,345,639 16,370 $143.29
20 J. Cole $2,151,685 14,658 $146.79

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

The Associated Press

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