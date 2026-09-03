Weekend need-to-know: Final weekend of CNE brings the Air Show

Look up to the skies this weekend for the annual Air Show as the final weekend of the CNE, and the last long weekend of the summer, is upon the city.

Toronto is heading into a calm and comfortable long weekend with mostly sunny conditions and seasonable temperatures.

Click here for a list of what’s open and closed on Labour Day.

Canadian International Air Show/final weekend of the CNE

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are returning to Toronto skies for the 77th Annual Canadian International Air Show.

The display will also showcase the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF18, the Jack Aces Formation Aerobatic Team, the Edge 540, the Pink Jet, which is taking breast cancer awareness to new heights, and a Christen Eagle.

There will be an Exclusive Air Show Zone on Lake Shore Boulevard with live narration, but tickets are required to be purchased. The show will be visible on most of the lakeshore and from the CNE grounds.

The show will be happening daily between Saturday and Monday from 12 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. with a practice day on Friday at the same time.

Meanwhile, the last weekend of the CNE will feature performances by Tom Cochrane and many others alongside all those fun foods and rides.

Toronto Labour Day Parade

Celebrating the strength and solidarity of workers, the annual Toronto Labour Day Parade on Monday will make its way to the CNE this year with over 25,000 people in tow.

This year’s theme for the parade is “Workers Shape Our Future,” to celebrate “the fight for justice and dignity for workers.”

The parade will from along Queen Street from University Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and end up at the CNE at 11 a.m.

2026 Toronto Dragon Festival

A celebration of living heritage and multicultural energy will take over Nathan Phillips Square this weekend for the annual Toronto Dragon Festival. The festival will also welcome the Chaoshan Yingge dance for the first time, which blends storytelling, choreography along the signature lion dance.

There will be a multicultural performance lineup, a light show, and high-fashion runway show, alongside Asian street food and cultural booths.

The free event kicks off on Friday and runs through until Sunday. You can find more details on their website.

T.U. Jazzfest

The annual T.U. Jazzfest will bring free live music and community celebrations for long weekend at Mel Lastman Square.

The North York festival will feature performances across two outdoor stages and feature a kids zone and masterclasses.

It kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday. A full lineup is available on their website.

Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

Woodbine Park will be filled with beautiful music this weekend as the Toronto International Buskerfest returns. Singers, dancers, circus performers and more will be there to entertain all who attend.

As always, for the dog lovers, the annual Bark in the Park TO festival will be happening alongside Buskerfest.

Entry is by donation only and all proceeds will go to support Epilepsy Toronto.

It kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through the holiday Monday.

TTC/GO closures

No closures this weekend.

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Monday while GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Weekend road closures

Canadian National Exhibition

The annual Canadian National Exhibition is taking place until Monday, Sept. 7. From 5 a.m. on Saturdays to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays, and all day on Monday, Sept. 7, until 11:59 p.m., Dufferin Street will be closed weekly south of the Dufferin Street Bridge. Signs will be in place this week to advise road users of the closures.

Ongoing road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.