Toronto set for pleasant Labour Day long weekend after intense mid‑week storm

The worst of the storms is over the evening but showers could continue overnight and into Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your update.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 3, 2026 8:32 am.

Toronto is heading into a calm and comfortable Labour Day long weekend, a welcome shift after Wednesday’s intense storm system swept across southern Ontario, flooding roads, underpasses, and neighbourhoods in parts of the city and beyond.

Environment Canada warned of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and localized flooding as the system moved through the GTA mid‑week — conditions that led to transit delays and waterlogged streets across Toronto. Now, forecasters say the city is poised for a steadier stretch of weather as residents look ahead to the final long weekend of summer.

Toronto wakes up to mostly cloudy skies and early‑morning fog, with humidity still lingering after Wednesday’s storms. Sunshine mixes in later Thursday, keeping conditions warm and muggy. The city is expecting a guaranteed high of 27°C, with a humidex of 34.

Tonight turns partly cloudy, with a comfortable low of 17°C.

Friday offers a transitional day into the long weekend: sun and cloud, with a slight chance of scattered showers. Temperatures reach 26°C in Toronto, dipping to 17°C overnight.

Related:

A pleasant, seasonal Labour Day weekend

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says the GTA is in for a calm, seasonal stretch from Saturday through Monday — a stark contrast to the mid‑week turbulence.

Saturday will be mainly sunny, comfortable, and seasonal with a high of 24°C and a low of 14°C. Sunday stays seasonal with sun and cloud, reaching 24°C and falling to 15°C overnight.

Looking ahead to Labour Day Monday, it’s forecast to bring sun and clouds with a chance of showers, and slightly cooler temperatures: high of 22°C, low of 14°C.

Andreacchi says it’s a weekend that should feel like a gentle close to summer — warm afternoons, cooler evenings, and far more stability than Toronto saw earlier this week.

Click here for details on Toronto’s extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, with a current jackpot of $5,900.

Toronto, Canada - September 2023: group of people waiting for the ferry boat from Ward's Island to Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, in downtown, near Union Station. Photo: Getty Images.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Southbound DVP reopens Thursday morning after extended closure due to flooding

Flooding resulted in an extended closure of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), with other streets in Toronto greatly impacted by Wednesday's intense storm, including a stretch of the Gardiner Expressway and...

updated

29m ago

Possible tornadoes being investigated from Bayfield to Cambridge following damaging storm

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is sending a damage survey team out Thursday, following a massive storm system that rolled across southern Ontario late Wednesday afternoon. The group out of Western...

4h ago

Thousands of Toronto Hydro customers still without power after reports of downed trees and power lines

Toronto Hydro is reporting thousands of people are still without power caused by severe storms Wednesday evening. Toronto Hydro reported early Thursday that roughly 8,300 homes and businesses were still...

3h ago

New poll finds Toronto viewed as one of Canada's least safe cities

Toronto is facing the largest safety‑reputation penalty of any major Canadian city, according to a new national public‑perception study that suggests the country’s biggest urban centre is viewed...

2h ago

Top Stories

Southbound DVP reopens Thursday morning after extended closure due to flooding

Flooding resulted in an extended closure of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), with other streets in Toronto greatly impacted by Wednesday's intense storm, including a stretch of the Gardiner Expressway and...

updated

29m ago

Possible tornadoes being investigated from Bayfield to Cambridge following damaging storm

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is sending a damage survey team out Thursday, following a massive storm system that rolled across southern Ontario late Wednesday afternoon. The group out of Western...

4h ago

Thousands of Toronto Hydro customers still without power after reports of downed trees and power lines

Toronto Hydro is reporting thousands of people are still without power caused by severe storms Wednesday evening. Toronto Hydro reported early Thursday that roughly 8,300 homes and businesses were still...

3h ago

New poll finds Toronto viewed as one of Canada's least safe cities

Toronto is facing the largest safety‑reputation penalty of any major Canadian city, according to a new national public‑perception study that suggests the country’s biggest urban centre is viewed...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos