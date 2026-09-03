Toronto is heading into a calm and comfortable Labour Day long weekend, a welcome shift after Wednesday’s intense storm system swept across southern Ontario, flooding roads, underpasses, and neighbourhoods in parts of the city and beyond.

Environment Canada warned of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and localized flooding as the system moved through the GTA mid‑week — conditions that led to transit delays and waterlogged streets across Toronto. Now, forecasters say the city is poised for a steadier stretch of weather as residents look ahead to the final long weekend of summer.

Toronto wakes up to mostly cloudy skies and early‑morning fog, with humidity still lingering after Wednesday’s storms. Sunshine mixes in later Thursday, keeping conditions warm and muggy. The city is expecting a guaranteed high of 27°C, with a humidex of 34.

Tonight turns partly cloudy, with a comfortable low of 17°C.

Friday offers a transitional day into the long weekend: sun and cloud, with a slight chance of scattered showers. Temperatures reach 26°C in Toronto, dipping to 17°C overnight.

A pleasant, seasonal Labour Day weekend

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says the GTA is in for a calm, seasonal stretch from Saturday through Monday — a stark contrast to the mid‑week turbulence.

Saturday will be mainly sunny, comfortable, and seasonal with a high of 24°C and a low of 14°C. Sunday stays seasonal with sun and cloud, reaching 24°C and falling to 15°C overnight.

Looking ahead to Labour Day Monday, it’s forecast to bring sun and clouds with a chance of showers, and slightly cooler temperatures: high of 22°C, low of 14°C.

Andreacchi says it’s a weekend that should feel like a gentle close to summer — warm afternoons, cooler evenings, and far more stability than Toronto saw earlier this week.

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