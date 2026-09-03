Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to visit Canada soon: source

OTTAWA — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to visit Canada as soon as next week.

A non-government source says the exact timing of the visit is being adjusted, possibly due to the funeral of Norway’s King Harald, scheduled for Sept. 9 in Oslo.

Both governments generally do not confirm Zelenskyy’s travel plans until the immediate days before departure, though he might visit more than one province, the source says.

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Kyiv a year ago, while Zelenskyy last visited Canada in Halifax last December amid ongoing efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion.

MPs across party lines have put Ukraine at the centre of their foreign policy platforms and Canada has joined an agreement to learn from Ukrainian drone producers.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is preparing to host a Toronto summit later this month focused on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russian officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press