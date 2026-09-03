A stretch of roadway in Vaughan has been shut down indefinitely after a sinkhole opened during Wednesday’s intense storm system — a fast‑moving, flood‑triggering blast of rain that hammered the GTA and much of southern Ontario.

The sinkhole formed near Rutherford Road and Huntington Road, an area that saw heavy rainfall as the storm swept through York Region.

City crews say Huntington Road, between Rutherford Road and Trade Valley Drive, will remain closed for an extended period while engineers assess the damage and determine how much of the roadbed has been compromised.

“With that much rainfall in a short period of time … it can really overwhelm infrastructure,” Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca told CityNews. “We have emergency crews and contractor partners who are working very hard to try to figure out the best way to get that repaired and get that road re-opened safely.”

Update: Road closures in Vaughan:

– Rutherford Rd and Weston Rd – all lanes reopened

– Jane St and highway 40 7 – all lanes reopened

– Jane St and Highway 7 – East and Westbound lanes open; North and Southbound to Jane St remain closed

– Highway 7 and Bowes Rd remains closed… https://t.co/cQaXHGfIqx — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 3, 2026

City officials say the closure is necessary because sinkholes often signal deeper structural issues beneath the asphalt.

The city has not provided a timeline for repairs, noting that the damage is extensive enough to keep the road closed indefinitely.

“Some roads remain closed, and we ask everyone to continue to use caution and avoid affected areas. I want to thank our dedicated City staff, Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service and York Regional Police, who have been working tirelessly around the clock to keep our residents safe and help our community recover,” Del Duca wrote on X.

Drivers are being asked to detour around the area, and signage has been placed at both ends of the closure.