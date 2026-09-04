BMO completes sale of 138 U.S. branches to First Citizens Bank

A person makes their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2026 6:51 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2026 10:15 pm.

BMO Financial Group says it has completed the sale of 138 branches in the United States to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

BMO says the transaction supports its strategy to optimize its U.S. network and focus on markets with long-term growth potential.

The branches involved in the sale are located in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Idaho, as well as select branches in Minnesota, Oregon and Illinois.

The sale was initially announced in October of last year along with a plan to open 150 new branches over five years, focused on growth in California but not limited to the state.

BMO has said it plans to open seven branches this year in Greater Los Angeles, the Bay Area and San Diego.

Under the previously announced terms of the deal, First Citizens Bank assumes about US$5.7 billion in deposits and purchases about US$1.1 billion in loans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX: BMO)

The Canadian Press

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