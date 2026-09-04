Two suspects, including 16-year-old, facing attempted murder charge in violent Brampton home invasion

Two people, including a youth, are facing attempted murder charges following a violent home invasion in Brampton.

Surveillance video provided by police in Peel Region shows three suspects approaching a home in the McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West area around 4:30 a.m. on June 14, where they force their way into the home, breaking a rear glass door.

Investigators say once inside, a confrontation took place with two residents of the home, who were shot. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where they were treated and later released.

The three suspects are then seen fleeing the home in a dark-coloured SUV.

On July 15, police arrested 18-year-old Javaunie Thomas and a 16-year-old, both from Toronto, and charged them with attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, robbery, disguise with intent, discharge of a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a sentence or disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say a firearm was recovered during the course of the investigation.

Investigators confirmed the 18-year-old is the same suspect who was charged in a separate home invasion back in May.

Both suspects had a bail hearing and remain in custody.

Investigators are continuing to search for two other individuals, described as a male with a dark complexion and a heavy build, standing approximately six-feet-tall. There is no description for the second suspect who was the driver of the getaway vehicle.