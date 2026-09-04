Two suspects, including 16-year-old, facing attempted murder charge in violent Brampton home invasion

Surveillance video released by Peel Regional Police showing three suspects breaking into a home in Brampton in the early morning hours of June 14, 2026.

By John Marchesan

Posted September 4, 2026 10:21 am.

Two people, including a youth, are facing attempted murder charges following a violent home invasion in Brampton.

Surveillance video provided by police in Peel Region shows three suspects approaching a home in the McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West area around 4:30 a.m. on June 14, where they force their way into the home, breaking a rear glass door.

Investigators say once inside, a confrontation took place with two residents of the home, who were shot. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where they were treated and later released.

The three suspects are then seen fleeing the home in a dark-coloured SUV.

On July 15, police arrested 18-year-old Javaunie Thomas and a 16-year-old, both from Toronto, and charged them with attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, robbery, disguise with intent, discharge of a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a sentence or disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say a firearm was recovered during the course of the investigation.

Investigators confirmed the 18-year-old is the same suspect who was charged in a separate home invasion back in May.

Both suspects had a bail hearing and remain in custody.

Investigators are continuing to search for two other individuals, described as a male with a dark complexion and a heavy build, standing approximately six-feet-tall. There is no description for the second suspect who was the driver of the getaway vehicle.

A photo of Javaunie Thomas is shown. PRP/HO
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge to declare mistrial in Lindsay Clancy case pending one-hour window for appeal

The judge in the Lindsay Clancy trial said he was going to declare a mistrial Friday before suddenly changing course and giving her defense attorney one hour to appeal. Judge William Sullivan's stunning...

breaking

33m ago

Woman suffers 'life-altering' injuries after being struck by garbage truck in Fashion District

A woman has suffered "life-altering" injuries after being struck and pinned under a garbage truck in the Fashion District of the city. Investigators say the crash occurred on Adelaide Street West near...

1h ago

Snowbirds take to the skies one last time in original planes at Toronto CNE this weekend

After more than six decades in service, the original CT-114 Tutor jets used in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerial acrobatic squadron will be retiring this year. That means their appearance at the...

2h ago

Fewer than 2,500 still without power following Wednesday's powerful storms

Toronto residents are continuing to deal with power outages following Wednesday's massive storm that brought torrential rainfall, damaging winds that knocked down trees and power lines, and caused flooding...

2h ago

Top Stories

Judge to declare mistrial in Lindsay Clancy case pending one-hour window for appeal

The judge in the Lindsay Clancy trial said he was going to declare a mistrial Friday before suddenly changing course and giving her defense attorney one hour to appeal. Judge William Sullivan's stunning...

breaking

33m ago

Woman suffers 'life-altering' injuries after being struck by garbage truck in Fashion District

A woman has suffered "life-altering" injuries after being struck and pinned under a garbage truck in the Fashion District of the city. Investigators say the crash occurred on Adelaide Street West near...

1h ago

Snowbirds take to the skies one last time in original planes at Toronto CNE this weekend

After more than six decades in service, the original CT-114 Tutor jets used in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerial acrobatic squadron will be retiring this year. That means their appearance at the...

2h ago

Fewer than 2,500 still without power following Wednesday's powerful storms

Toronto residents are continuing to deal with power outages following Wednesday's massive storm that brought torrential rainfall, damaging winds that knocked down trees and power lines, and caused flooding...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos