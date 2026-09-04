Federal Tories launch ‘Conservatives for Canada’ campaign ahead of Alberta referendum

The federal Conservatives are launching a campaign to encourage Albertans to vote to remain in Canada in the upcoming referendum.

On Oct. 19, Albertans will vote on whether they want to remain a province or begin the process to hold a referendum on separation.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said earlier this summer his caucus would be campaigning against separation.

He tapped Parkland MP Dane Lloyd to lead that effort.

Lloyd says he spent the summer meeting with people on both sides of the issue and it’s become clear that a campaign is needed to engage Conservative supporters and ensure they vote.

MPs are set to return to Ottawa for the fall sitting of the House of Commons on Sept. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.