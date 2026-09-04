Jann Arden to appear at pro-Canada concert ahead of Alberta separation vote

Jann Arden poses in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2026 5:56 am.

CALGARY — Jann Arden is set to join a cohort of Alberta performers for a free concert promoting national unity ahead of the province’s fall referendum on quitting Canada.

The Forever Canadian campaign says its “Calgary Concert for Unity” is to be held Sept. 20 at The Confluence Historic Site, also known as Fort Calgary.

Folk musicians Celeigh Cardinal, Reuben Bullock and John Wort Hannam, and jazz singer Caity Gyorgy are also set to perform.

A campaign news release says Alberta’s place is within Confederation and encourages people to gather as “loud and proud Canadians.”

The referendum on Oct. 19 is to ask Albertans, among other things, whether they wish to remain part of Canada or hold a second, binding vote on separating.

Those in favour of separation say Alberta doesn’t need Ottawa and is more than able to go it alone, while those opposed say Canada can work and that leaving could threaten Indigenous treaty rights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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