Jazz Aviation flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

An Air Canada flight makes its final approach as it lands at the airport Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2026 8:57 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2026 9:36 pm.

TORONTO — A union representing more than 1,000 flight attendants with Jazz Aviation says members have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The Canadian Flight Attendant Union says 99 per cent of voting members supported a strike mandate after months of bargaining.

Jazz Aviation operates flights under the Air Canada Express brand.

Union president Marsha Walters says they want members fairly compensated for the work they do.

The flight attendants have been without a contract since Jan. 1.

Halifax-based Jazz, which is owned by Chorus Aviation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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