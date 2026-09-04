Toronto Pearson Airport X account briefly hacked by cryptocurrency coin promotion

Would-be travellers who checked the Toronto Pearson Airport X account earlier Friday were likely perplexed by a slew of ads promoting a cryptocurrency coin.

The ads briefly replaced the usual updates on airport operations and flight statuses.

CityNews reached out to the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) which acknowledged the issue, but said it appeared to be isolated to the X account and didn’t impact airport operations or security.

“Toronto Pearson has resolved an issue affecting our X account,” the GTAA wrote.

“The incident had no impact on airport operations, passenger services, security, or airport systems.”

While the airport’s tweets were restored, the account’s feature photo remained blank hours later.

Meanwhile, the GTAA says it’s “reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident and have no indication of any broader impact at this time.”