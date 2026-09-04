Pedestrian seriously injured in York area collision

A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital early Friday evening after getting hit by a car near Casa Loma, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Lonsmount Drive just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a woman who was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. Meanwhile, the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was brought to a hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Roads in the area are closed for an investigation.