Organizers are gearing up for the return of the Toronto International Film Festival which is set to take over the city’s Entertainment District from Sept. 10 to 20.

This year’s official lineup includes a whopping 293 titles – more than any other film festival in the world – that will be screened during red carpet premieres, primetime gala presentations and conversations with top Hollywood talent.

The 10-day festival, presented by Rogers, is expected to bring many high-profile celebrities to town. Below is everything you need to know about the festival, where to spot the hottest stars, and what events they’re most likely to attend.

High-profile premieres and special presentations

CityNews staff’s top picks: Fjord, American Hostage, Ink, The Debut, Run Terry Run.

Where to spot celebrities

TIFF has dedicated two “fan viewing areas” along King Street that allow the public to watch celebrities on the red carpet at the Princess of Wales Theatre and Royal Alexandra Theatre. Tickets and registration are not required.

There are a total of three fan zones on David Pecaut Square, including the TIFF Fan Zone South, Rogers Fan Zone and RBC Red Carpet Gallery. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Between September 10-14, lineups will open at 11 a.m. each day. From September 15 onwards, lineups will open at 2 p.m.

From September 11-15, Cassius Cucina Contemporanea will host daytime programming for the Collider Media Studio, welcoming top filmmakers and actors, followed by premiere celebrations, cocktail receptions and private events tied to some of TIFF’s most anticipated films in the evening. They’ll also be hosting public events throughout the rest of the festival.

Hottest events (invite-only)

TIFF Black Excellence Brunch presented by RBC

TIFF annual kick off event at d|bar on Sept. 8

“Road to the Golden Globes” party at the Four Seasons Hotel on Sept. 12

TIFF Tribute Awards Gala at the Fairmont Royal York hotel on Sept.13

Where to eat and drink

The Hollywood Reporter Green Room presented by Don Julio Tequila at Flora Lounge, 1 Hotel Toronto from Sept. 10-20.

The Shangri-la Hotel is offering a limited-edition TIFF Afternoon Tea from Sept. 3-27.

REIGN Restaurant inside the Fairmont Royal York will premiere new dishes and a TIFF prix fixe menu from Sept. 10-20.

Joni Restaurant and Writer’s Room will have a TIFF cocktail menu available from Sept. 10-20.

Astor Lounge inside the St. Regis Hotel will have TIFF-inspired afternoon tea from Sept. 10-26.

TIFF’s Festival Street

King Street West will be closed to motorists from Sept 10-13 between Peter Street and University Avenue for TIFF’s festival street.

Nearly half a million people are expected to show up. Organizers say the street festival will feature art installations, live music and DJs, free outdoor film screenings, art market, food trucks, partner activations, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to encounter filmmakers, artists, and community organizations.

Festival Street Art Market will bring together 10 community and arts organizations to share their work and initiatives.

will bring together 10 community and arts organizations to share their work and initiatives. Festival Street Food Market: A dedicated patio will provide visitors with a place to relax, eat, and take in the energy of the street with food trucks and hospitality partners Eataly, Fox on John, and GRETA.

A dedicated patio will provide visitors with a place to relax, eat, and take in the energy of the street with food trucks and hospitality partners Eataly, Fox on John, and GRETA. TIFF Shop Pop-up: TIFF ‘26 merch includes a brand new collection of items designed and curated in celebration of the city.

TIFF ‘26 merch includes a brand new collection of items designed and curated in celebration of the city. TIFF Festival Street sign has been redesigned with a bold new look and LED lighting.

has been redesigned with a bold new look and LED lighting. TIFF 50/50 has 50 early bird prizes and one blockbuster jackpot to be won. Last year’s Festival jackpot winner took home a grand prize of $125,000.

Festival Street booths and activations:

Ferrero Rocher Elevated Experiences outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Guests can sample Ferrero Rocher Bars and discover “the flavour that matches their cinematic taste.”

outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Guests can sample Ferrero Rocher Bars and discover “the flavour that matches their cinematic taste.” Intrepid Travel Box Office: Pick up a free limited-edition Intrepid Travel tote bag, and scan the QR code at the activation for the chance to win an Intrepid trip for two to some of the world’s most inspiring destinations

Pick up a free limited-edition Intrepid Travel tote bag, and scan the QR code at the activation for the chance to win an Intrepid trip for two to some of the world’s most inspiring destinations Korean Culture Centre Canada: Celebrate Korean film, culture, and travel through hands-on cultural activities, traditional Korean games, a Korea-themed photo booth, travel inspiration, delicious Korean snacks, exclusive giveaways, and a fun claw machine challenge.

Celebrate Korean film, culture, and travel through hands-on cultural activities, traditional Korean games, a Korea-themed photo booth, travel inspiration, delicious Korean snacks, exclusive giveaways, and a fun claw machine challenge. Lavazza Festival Village Experience: Snap a photo in their custom photo booth, grab a sample of their Cold Brew or Qualità Oro Ground Coffee

Snap a photo in their custom photo booth, grab a sample of their Cold Brew or Qualità Oro Ground Coffee Modern Ambition Mobile Showroom: Step inside the Modern Ambition Mobile Showroom and discover a new expression of contemporary menswear

Step inside the Modern Ambition Mobile Showroom and discover a new expression of contemporary menswear Nongshim : Festival Street visitors are invited to experience the world of Shin Ramyun through interactive activities, including product sampling, a fun buzzer challenge, and a DIY Shin Cup customization experience

: Festival Street visitors are invited to experience the world of Shin Ramyun through interactive activities, including product sampling, a fun buzzer challenge, and a DIY Shin Cup customization experience Toronto Film School: Step into an immersive mini cinema and enjoy a curated showcase of outstanding student films created by the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers.

Step into an immersive mini cinema and enjoy a curated showcase of outstanding student films created by the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers. Tubi: Tubi is turning TIFF into an emotional playground with “Any Mood, For Free,” a playful, mood-sensing activation that captures how festivalgoers are feeling in the moment and matches it to the perfect watch.

Tubi is turning TIFF into an emotional playground with “Any Mood, For Free,” a playful, mood-sensing activation that captures how festivalgoers are feeling in the moment and matches it to the perfect watch. YouTube x Variety Creator Premiere Showcase on Festival Street: Join YouTube right outside TIFF Lightbox on Festival Street for a one-day-only interactive pop-up on September 10.

Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville

Throughout the opening weekend, the Rogers Red Carpet will transform Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood into a “premium red carpet destination for fans to immerse themselves in the energy, culture and magic of cinema.”

It will include live musical performances that include Our Lady Peace, the Casa Loma Orchestra joined by members of the E Street Band, free outdoor screenings of previous TIFF People’s Choice Award winners such as The Princess Bride and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, interactive games, and shareable photo moments.

The special performance by Our Lady Peace and a Q&A after takes place ahead of the world premiere of Gail, a music documentary following a superfan during the band’s 30th anniversary Canadian tour.

Rogers said the free public event will run from the evening of Thursday, Sept. 10, to Sunday, Sept. 13, on Yorkville Avenue between Bellair Street and Hazelton Avenue.

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