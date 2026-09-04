Mayoral opponents critical of Chow’s pledge to keep property taxes ‘at or around’ inflation

Mayor Olivia Chow says she plans to keep property taxes “at or around” the rate of inflation each year if she’s reelected in next month’s municipal election. That would be much lower than what residents first saw in Chow’s first term, which included a record 9.5 per cent increase in 2024.

In a statement to CityNews, Chow’s campaign detailed her pledge to keep future rates inline with inflation, similar to this year’s increase of 2.2 per cent. But her opponents continue to criticize the more than 18 per cent in tax hikes over the last three years.

Both Chris Alexander and Brad Bradford have attacked Chow’s record, and even called into question her commitment to keep rates around inflation.

“I think the average Torontonian is going to be asking, ‘What will she really do?’ After a 20 per cent increase in a very short time, an historic increase, will she actually be able to show restraint? Will she actually be able to fix the broken budgetary framework that Toronto now operates in? And the answer for most Torontonians, I think, is no,” said mayoral candidate Chris Alexander.

“We are in a world of fiscal pain in this city. The mismanagement by our current administration has put us there, and this is not a plan to get us out of it. This leaves a whole bunch of large issues unresolved.”

Alexander has pledged to freeze property tax rates in his first year in office, while increasing them below the rate of inflation in his second year.

In a statement, Bradford’s campaign noted that Chow promised “modest” tax increases before hitting residents with increases totalling almost 20 per cent in three years.

“Voters have every reason not to take her word for it this time either,” he wrote while promising to present a detailed plan for increasing affordability for Toronto residents “in due course.”

“We won’t be announcing it on a Friday afternoon of a long weekend reactively in a story about Mayor Chow,” he said. “This is worth a fulsome discussion.”