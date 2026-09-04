Woman suffers life‑threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman in her 70s has been rushed to hospital with serious, life‑threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Bridletowne Circle and Finch Avenue East at 6:11 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Toronto police say the driver remained on scene.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews the woman was transported to hospital with life‑threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about the driver or whether charges are being considered.

The investigation is ongoing.