Woman suffers life‑threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto, Canada, september 18, 2020; View of the passenger side door Toronto Police Services logo on a new style black and white police cruiser ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 4, 2026 6:46 am.

A woman in her 70s has been rushed to hospital with serious, life‑threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Bridletowne Circle and Finch Avenue East at 6:11 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Toronto police say the driver remained on scene.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews the woman was transported to hospital with life‑threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about the driver or whether charges are being considered.

The investigation is ongoing.

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