Woman suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries after being struck by garbage truck in Fashion District

A woman has suffered “life-altering” injuries after being struck and pinned under a garbage truck in the Fashion District of the city.

Investigators say the crash occurred on Adelaide Street West near Brant Street just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics tell CityNews a 28-year-old woman was pinned under the truck. She was eventually freed and taken away in an ambulance with injuries police described as life-altering but not life threatening.