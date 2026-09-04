Woman suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries after being struck by garbage truck in Fashion District

A woman has suffered “life-altering” injuries after being struck and pinned under a garbage truck in the Fashion District of the city.

By John Marchesan

Posted September 4, 2026 10:38 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2026 11:18 am.

A woman has suffered “life-altering” injuries after being struck and pinned under a garbage truck in the Fashion District of the city.

Investigators say the crash occurred on Adelaide Street West near Brant Street just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics tell CityNews a 28-year-old woman was pinned under the truck. She was eventually freed and taken away in an ambulance with injuries police described as life-altering but not life threatening.

Toronto Fire and paramedic services work to free a woman who was trapped under a garbage truck after being struck on Adelaide Street West near Brant Street on Sept. 4, 2026. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki
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