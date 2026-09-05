‘Disruptive passenger’ duct-taped to airplane seat

It’s not what you would typically see on an airplane, but a viral video shows a “disruptive passenger” being duct-taped to their seat.

The American Airlines flight was heading to Newark Liberty International Airport from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Thurs. Sept. 3, when a man became agitated.

A flight attendant attempted to calm the situation, but the passenger allegedly got physical.

Three other passengers helped to restrain the man with zip-ties and what appears to be duct-tape.

The plane ended up making an emergency landing in Baltimore and the man was reportedly arrested upon arrival.