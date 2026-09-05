Indonesia cancels flights at Jakarta airport as Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

By Tatan Syuflana And Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press,

Posted September 5, 2026 9:50 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2026 11:27 pm.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupted early Sunday, prompting the cancellation of all flights at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport as volcanic ash drifted across parts of western Indonesia.

Indonesia’s Geological Agency said the volcanic island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands had showed signs of activity since Friday before erupting for 30 seconds at 3:53 a.m. Sunday. The agency’s closed-circuit camera showed lava flares at the mountain.

There were no casualties reported and no evacuation order issued. The nearest settlement is more than 16 kilometers (10 miles). But the agency warned residents and visitors to stay at least 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from the volcano’s active crater.

Volcanic ash spread across parts of the capital Jakarta and Lampung province on the southern tip of Sumatra island, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said.

“Due to increased activity from the Mount Anak Krakatau eruption, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has temporarily suspended flight operations from 5:30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.,” the airport said in a travel advisory early Sunday.

Passengers at the country’s busiest airport sought refunds and reclaimed checked baggage as departure boards displayed a growing list of canceled flights.

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it was closely monitoring the eruption’s impact on air travel and coordinating with airlines, airport operators, air navigation services and the meteorology agency. It said 170 aircraft parked overnight at Soekarno-Hatta remained on airport aprons.

The closure had affected 209 flight movements and about 22,800 passengers on Sunday, including the busy domestic route to Makassar in South Sulawesi, while Singapore was the international destination with the highest number of disrupted flights.

Other international flight disruptions including cancellations, delays and rescheduled services involved Hong Kong, Sydney and Amsterdam, as well as Seoul, South Korea, Doha, Qatar, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Domestic flights to Lampung, Bali and Surabaya also were canceled or diverted.

“Safety remains our top priority in every operational decision,” Lukman F. Laisa, Ministry of Transportation director general of civil aviation, said in a statement.

He warned flight schedules could face cascading disruptions affecting aircraft rotations, fleet availability and terminal capacity as airlines work to restore operations.

Authorities urged travelers to check with airlines for the latest flight information and advised passengers temporarily avoid the airport unless necessary.

Indonesia’s volcanology agency and the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Australia identified two ash clouds using satellite imagery.

One plume rose to an altitude of 20,000 feet (6,100 meters) while drifting northeast, affecting parts of Jakarta, Banten, West Java and surrounding waters.

A second cloud reached 50,000 feet (15,200 meters) and was moving westward and northwestward, covering parts of Banten, Lampung and Bengkulu provinces, the southern Sunda Strait and sections of the Indian Ocean west of Sumatra.

Anak Krakatau, which means “child of Kratakau,” is the offspring of the famous Krakatau, whose monumental 1883 eruption triggered a period of global cooling.

The eruption caused a tsunami in 2018 that killed at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java. Researchers believe volcanic activity triggered an underwater landslide and caused a large chunk of Anak Krakatau’s southwest slope to collapse and displace a large volume of water.

The volcano has been rated at second highest alert status on a scale of four since has remained in place since then. Scientists said Anak Krakatau island is now only about a quarter of its original size.

___

Associated Press journalists Edna Tarigan and Dita Alangkara in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Tatan Syuflana And Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

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