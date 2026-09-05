Jazz Aviation says negotiations with its flight attendants have reached an impasse

An Air Canada flight makes its final approach as it lands at the airport Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 5, 2026 6:10 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2026 6:22 pm.

TORONTO — Jazz Aviation says its negotiations with a union representing more than 1,000 of its flight attendants have reached an impasse.

The Halifax-based airline, which operates flights under the Air Canada Express brand, says it will seek a conciliation officer as part of the collective bargaining process.

Jazz Aviation’s update comes a day after the Canadian Flight Attendants Union said 99 per cent of voting members cast ballots in favour of a strike mandate.

Union president Marsha Walters has said they want members fairly compensated for the work they do.

The flight attendants have been without a contract since Jan. 1.

The union did not immediately comment on the impasse on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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