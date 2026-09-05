Jazz Aviation says negotiations with its flight attendants have reached an impasse

TORONTO — Jazz Aviation says its negotiations with a union representing more than 1,000 of its flight attendants have reached an impasse.

The Halifax-based airline, which operates flights under the Air Canada Express brand, says it will seek a conciliation officer as part of the collective bargaining process.

Jazz Aviation’s update comes a day after the Canadian Flight Attendants Union said 99 per cent of voting members cast ballots in favour of a strike mandate.

Union president Marsha Walters has said they want members fairly compensated for the work they do.

The flight attendants have been without a contract since Jan. 1.

The union did not immediately comment on the impasse on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press