Man, woman accused of stealing alcohol from Toronto Islands restaurant

Toronto police have released images of a man and woman who are accused of stealing alcohol from a restaurant in the Toronto Island business area. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 5, 2026 7:13 pm.

Police are on the hunt for a man and woman who are accused of stealing alcohol from a restaurant in the Toronto Islands business area.

Authorities say the pair gained entry into the restaurant on Fri. Aug 28 at approximately 2:10 a.m., and stole an unspecified quantity of alcohol before fleeing the area on foot.

The male suspect is described as approximately 25-years-old, six-foot with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark pants, white dress shirt with a black vest, and white ball cap.

The female suspect is described as approximately 25-years-old, five-foot-ten with a thin build, and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Detectives say an investigation is ongoing.

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