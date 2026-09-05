Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gardiner Expressway crash

A Toronto Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 5, 2026 7:05 am.

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning.

Toronto police say a vehicle and motorcycle collided on the roadway near the Spadina Avenue exit just before 5 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene. There was no immediate description of the vehicle.

Paramedics say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The was no immediate word on the age or gender of the rider.

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