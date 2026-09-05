Police investigating ‘incident’ at Long Branch GO station

GO train service at Long Branch station in Mississauga was halted Saturday evening for an unspecified “incident” involving a train, Metrolinx says.

The transportation agency says train service was holding while the incident was investigated by local police.

“Bus services are available for customers from Port Credit to Kipling GO station to connect to TTC and Union Station,” a spokesperson said.

Service resumed just before 10 p.m.

The agency would not provide any other details.