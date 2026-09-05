Police search for vehicle in hit-and-run near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that seriously injured a pedestrian near Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday.

Investigators say the pedestrian was struck in the Queen Street West and Shaw Street area around 11 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The age and gender of the victim was not immediately known.

“Driver and vehicle failed to remain at the scene,” police said in a social media post.

There was no immediate description of the vehicle available.