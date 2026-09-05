Rescuers in Nepal pull 2 people alive from the debris 10 days after devastating floods

In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, a Chinese national is seen after being rescued by soldiers during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepal's Rasuwa district, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (Nepal Army via AP)

By Shristi Kafle And Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press,

Posted September 5, 2026 4:15 am.

Last Updated September 5, 2026 7:39 am.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers in Nepal pulled out a Chinese man and a woman in separate operations Saturday, 10 days after devastating floods hit the country, as teams continued searching for thousands of people still missing.

The man was rescued from a hydropower tunnel, according to a social media post by the country’s prime minister’s office, bringing the total to three workers pulled alive from the Trishuli hydropower project. Two Nepalese workers were rescued on Friday.

Nepal’s army said a joint rescue team of Nepalese military personnel and South Korean disaster experts rescued the man from a 225-meter (about 740-foot) tunnel and that he was undergoing a health assessment. Images showed him being evacuated by helicopter, with an army medic checking on him during the flight.

A photo released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed two rescuers carrying the man out of the tunnel.

Rescue efforts have increasingly focused on 12 hydropower projects across Nepal, where about 900 workers are missing and roughly 500 are believed to be trapped in various tunnels, authorities said. Specialized rescue teams from India, China, South Korea and the United States have been searching through debris, damaged structures and tunnels at the projects, hoping to find survivors.

In flood-hit Nuwakot town, a woman was rescued alive from a house, Nepal’s army spokesperson said Saturday. Officials said she was being airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

Images released by Nepal’s army showed rescuers finding the woman covered in mud inside the damaged house. They gave her bottled water before pulling her to safety, wrapped in a gray blanket.

At least 1,300 people were killed in the Aug. 26 floods, which were likely caused by a glacier collapse, and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to Nepal’s disaster management agency.

___

Saaliq reported from New Delhi. Associated Press journalist Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Shristi Kafle And Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press

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