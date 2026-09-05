Teen charged after losing control of vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that happened in midtown Toronto on Friday.

According to police, an 18-year-old male was driving a white Nissan Pathfinder vehicle northbound on Bathurst Street.

Detectives say he lost control of the vehicle, mounted the curb and struck a 37-year-old woman who was walking on the east sidewalk going southbound, near Lonsmount Drive.

The woman was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Police have identified the driver as Jacob Sanchez of Toronto. He was arrested and charged with one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 30, 2026.

Detectives say an investigation is ongoing.