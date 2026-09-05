Two men dead in single-vehicle crash in North York

An early morning single-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in North York.

Toronto police say a vehicle struck a traffic light pole at Finch Avenue West and Romfield Lane, just west of Keele Street, just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene but investigators say a 39-year-old driver and a 42-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police say speed and possible impairment are being considered.

The crash has forced a partial closure of Line 6 Finch West LRT from Finch West and Tobermory stations. Shuttle buses are running between Finch West and Jane and Finch.