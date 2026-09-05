Woman seriously injured after getting hit by a truck near Eglinton West
Posted September 5, 2026 3:42 pm.
A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital on Saturday afternoon after getting hit by a truck in the Eglinton West neighbourhood, according to police.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West just before 2:30 p.m.
Police say the pedestrian is a woman who sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a hospital by paramedics
Officers say the driver of the truck remained at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.