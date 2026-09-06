Brampton gas leak forces some residents to evacuate their homes
Posted September 6, 2026 6:18 pm.
Last Updated September 6, 2026 7:48 pm.
Residents of a street in Brampton were evacuated from their homes early Sunday evening due to a gas leak in the city’s Madoc area.
Emergency crews were called to the back of a residential unit near Seaborn and Bingham Roads just before 5 p.m.
The owner of the property told CityNews that a hired contractor was working in the backyard and allegedly hit a gas line.
All homes on the street were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Brampton Fire Services and Enbridge Gas technicians attended the scene.