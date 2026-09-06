Explosion of fireworks in central Mexico kills at least 10, injures 64

Residents look at the area destroyed by a fireworks explosion by Santa María Canchesdá church in Temascalcingo, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramses Mercado) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ramsés Mercado And Emilio Lugo, The Associated Press,

Posted September 6, 2026 4:22 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2026 6:10 pm.

TEMASCALCINGO, Mexico (AP) — Pyrotechnic material exploded during the festival for a patron saint in a town in Mexico State, collapsing a wall, killing at least 10 people and injuring another 64, Mexican authorities said.

The explosion occurred Saturday night next to the Nuestra Señora de la Luz church in Temascalcingo, a municipality in central Mexico with 66,000 residents. Hundreds of them were preparing to watch a fireworks display that is part of a religious festival when the blast occurred.

The municipality is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of Mexico City.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined and the Mexico State Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation.

A local bishop said two priests are among the injured.

A video on social media shows the aftermath of the blast, with dozens of people walking through smoke and debris in search of survivors.

Explosions involving pyrotechnics are common in Mexico, where fireworks are frequently used in street celebrations and religious festivals. Almost four years ago, a powerful fireworks explosion in a village in the municipality of Huejutla, in the central state of Hidalgo, left 17 people injured.

Ramsés Mercado And Emilio Lugo, The Associated Press

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