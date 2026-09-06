Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA president despite failed World Cup sell-off plan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures as he attends the Women's U20 World Cup opening match between Poland and Argentina in Katowice, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 6, 2026 11:41 am.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election, world soccer’s governing body said Sunday.

Infantino has faced increasing pressure over his failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

Despite widespread calls for him to step down, FIFA said Infantino will seek next year to win a fourth and final term in office through 2031.

“The FIFA President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr. Infantino will be standing for re-election,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, has led the calls for Infantino to go, saying it had lost confidence in him and previously threatening to boycott FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup. A number of national associations, such the English FA, have withdrawn support for Infantino’s re-election.

On Saturday Infantino refused to comment about his future when arriving for the opening of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

“There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this. It’s not today, it’s not here, but here and today, we are enjoying football,” he told Sky News.

FIFA apologized for errors made over its controversial plan to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary and committed to “ensure they do not happen again.”

But that hasn’t been enough to ease the pressure on Infantino’s position.

Nov. 18 is the deadline for candidates to enter the next presidential contest, exactly four months ahead of the vote.

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