Peel Regional Police have one person in custody and are searching for a second suspect after a man was stabbed in Mississauga on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Main Street and Dundas Street East just after 5:30 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered critical injuries and was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics.

A search for the second suspect remains ongoing. No description was provided.

Authorities say there is a large police presence in the area and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.