Missing Kitchener kayaker found dead in Lake Huron: police

An Ontario Provincial Police marine unit is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 6, 2026 1:26 pm.

Provincial police say a man who was reported missing after failing to return from a kayaking trip on Lake Huron has been found dead. 

OPP say the body of the 37-year-old was recovered from Lake Huron off the shore of Grand Bend, Ont.

Police say they had been looking for the kayaker from Kitchener after he was reported missing on Saturday afternoon. 

They say he launched his kayak from Bluewater, Ont., but did not return after several hours. 

Police say search-and-rescue efforts went through the night, with support from marine and aviation units and an emergency response team. 

They say the man was found Sunday morning and pronounced dead.

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