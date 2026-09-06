Montrealer reunited with cat after 16-day separation at Toronto Pearson airport

The 16-day-long nightmare came to an end for Montrealer Abir Batikhi as her missing cat is returned home safe and sound.

Caramel, a seven-year-old feline, who was lost on the grounds of Toronto Pearson airport for over two weeks, left to fend for herself in a situation that grew more dire with every passing day.

“She is a survivor!” said Batikhi. “I really thank God and I think it’s a miracle to find a small cat in this big airport. But the (airport employees) did a great job.”

Batikhi was traveling from Jordan to Toronto and arrived at the airport with her four cats. Or so she thought until she saw Caramel’s carrier empty.

It is still unclear how the cat escaped, but her remarkable rescue came on Sept. 2 with the Toronto Pearson staff confirming that she had been found and safely captured in one of the humane traps set out for her.

An employee at Toronto Pearson airport holds the pet carrier containing Caramel as they prepared to send her back to her owner Abir Batikhi in Montreal. (Submitted: Abir Batikhi)

In a statement, airport officials credited the collective rescue effort, saying:

“We are grateful to everyone involved in the search effort, particularly Falcon Environmental, whose expertise and dedication were central to locating Caramel.”

“We also thank the airport employees and partners who remained vigilant, posted flyers, shared information, and kept watch for Caramel throughout the search.”

The news of Caramel’s rescue came as a big relief to Batikhi.

“It was amazing news. And I shout, I couldn’t take it. I couldn’t believe because the station manager for the airline Royal Jordan in Toronto, he told me. He sent me a picture of her.”

Pearson staff transported her to Montreal on Sept. 4, where she was reunited with Batikhi, who said the moment as bittersweet.

“Honestly, it was very, very painful because she looked like she was in pain,” Batikhi said.

“She lost weight and she’s scared. I can see from her hands like she’s nervous. But once she saw me, she started talking to me. She did not stop talking to me in the car all the way (…) I wish I could understand.”

Caramel soundly asleep in her bed at home after returning from her 16-day ordeal where she was lost on the grounds of Toronto Pearson airport. (Submitted: Abir Batikhi)

Caramel is still recovering from the ordeal, but Batikhi says thanks to her other cats and returning to a normal routine, she’s already doing better.

“She was very scared the first day. But the good news is that the second morning, as usual, when it’s time to feed them, I opened the cans, and then she came with them and she started eating with them like normal with her sister, with the same dish, with her brother. They were very good together.”

For her part, Batikhi says she’s ever grateful to everyone who helped find Caramel and bring her home.

“I don’t believe how people are very nice. They did update me. They did write a lot of beautiful messages before and after. They were praying. People went to search at Caramel — and they don’t know her because they know I live in Montreal — and they went to airports, especially searching for her. I thank them very much.”