One person seriously injured in early morning Richmond Hill shooting

Police in York Region are investigating a home invasion that left one person with serious injuries from a gunshot wound on Sept. 6, 2026. CITYNEWS/Alayna LaFleur

By John Marchesan

Posted September 6, 2026 6:49 am.

Police in York Region are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a home invasion and shooting in Richmond Hill early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the Leslie Street and William F. Bell Parkway area just after 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say one person was taken from the residence to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known but they were said to be not life-threatening.

The suspects fled the scene, according to police, and there were no immediate descriptions.

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