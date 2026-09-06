Suspect wanted in more than 30 vehicle break-ins in Mississauga

Photos of a suspect wanted in more than 30 vehicle break-ins in Mississauga at the beginning of September. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 6, 2026 12:05 pm.

Police in Peel Region have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with at least 32 vehicle break-ins in Mississauga.

Investigators say the break-ins occurred between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the Alpha Mills Road, Falconer Drive and Plainsman Road areas. The suspect smashed windows or gained entry to unlocked vehicles before making off with “multiple valuables.”

Police say all the vehicles were unoccupied at the time and none were taken during the incidents in question.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 30 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a jacket with POLO written on the back collar, joggers and two-toned coloured shoes with a white sole and was carrying a backpack.

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