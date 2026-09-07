updated

1 person shot in home invasion at Richmond Hill home

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen outside a Richmond Hill home following a home invasion and shooting on Sept. 7, 2026. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 7, 2026 9:22 am.

One person has been injured in a shooting at a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.

York Regional Police say the shooting was a result of a home invasion in the Yonge Street and Weldrick Road West area shortly after 7 a.m.

Emergency crews found a victim in the home who was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police believe more than one suspect is involved and they fled the area after the shooting.

Residents are advised that there will be a large police presence in the area as police investigate. Uniformed officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood for video and witnesses.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

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