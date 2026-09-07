Clear day as kids head back to school on Tuesday; rain returns mid-week

As kids head back to school on Tuesday, a comfortable sunny day awaits. Rain returns on Wednesday, Kabir Bageria has more on the forecast for the week ahead.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 7, 2026 1:02 pm.

After a tumultuous and damaging storm last week, this week starts off sunny, with light winds and low humidity on holiday Monday.

The expected high is a comfortable 24 C, dipping down to a low of 15 C overnight, with cloud cover moving in.

As the kids head back to school on Tuesday, it will be sunny in the early hours of the morning during drop off time. A mix of sun and cloud develops by late morning, but it will remain dry, with a southerly wind gusting between 10 to 20 kilometres an hour. The expected high is 25 C with a low of 18

Wet weather returns on Wednesday when it will be cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening. Accumulation is expected to be in the range of 5-10 millimetres. It is also expected to be noticeably more humid with a high of 25 C, which will feel closer to 33.

Temperatures are expected to stay seasonal for the rest of the week, remaining in the low 20s, ranging between 23 to 25 C.

The downtown Toronto skyline is seen from Hanlan's Point. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll
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