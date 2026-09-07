Hurricane Lowell expected to pass near one Hawaiian island and cause major rains statewide

This satellite image released by NOAA shows Hurricane Lowell approaching Hawaii, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 7, 2026 8:49 pm.

Last Updated September 7, 2026 9:49 pm.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green closed schools and government offices on the westernmost islands of Kauai and Niihau for Tuesday as Hurricane Lowell was expected to pass nearby, bringing damaging winds, mudslides, possible tornadoes, dangerous rip currents and as much as 16 inches (about 40 centimeters) of rain to some areas.

The closures, which include community colleges and state and county offices, were put into effect for Kauai County, which was under a hurricane warning issued by the National Hurricane Center. The county includes the major islands of Kauai, which has a population of over 73,000, and Niihau, where there are fewer than 100 residents.

A portion of the vast Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument was also included in the warning.

Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said the core of the storm was expected to pass over or just west of Niihau late Monday and early Tuesday. While the winds — which were strong enough to make Lowell a Category 2 hurricane as of Monday afternoon — were expected to weaken, the storm was expected to remain a hurricane at its closest approach to the islands

“Closing offices, schools and courts will help keep people off the roads during dangerous conditions and allow emergency crews to focus on protecting our communities,” Green said in a news release. “I urge everyone in Kaua’i County to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and follow all official emergency instructions.”

He also urged residents to stay away from shorelines, avoid driving through floodwaters, prepare for power outages and monitor for updates.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Oahu, which has close to 1 million residents.

Isolated rainfall totals of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) were expected in Oahu and Maui, and 12 inches (30 centimeters) was expected in portions of the Big Island of Hawaii, the farthest east of the state’s major islands.

Last month, the state had a brush with Tropical Storm Lala. While it did not make landfall, it hit Hawaii — and especially the Big Island — hard, leaving behind landslides, washing away about 100 homes and causing widespread power outages.

The Associated Press

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